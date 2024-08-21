CS Mutua Announces Crackdown on Rogue Employment Agencies

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced a crackdown on rogue employment agencies.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, CS Mutua revealed that the operation will target agencies mistreating workers, especially those seeking jobs abroad. He stressed that the crackdown will also expose agencies violating contract agreements.

“We will weed out rogue agencies that are mistreating our workers and going against the agreements,” Mutua declared.

CS Mutua made this announcement after meeting with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli. He stated that he would convene an urgent meeting on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, to address these issues.

During their discussion, Mutua informed Atwoli about 452,000 job opportunities available in various countries and assured that the government is committed to helping Kenyans take advantage of these opportunities.

The minimum wage increment was another crucial topic. CS Mutua assured Atwoli that the government remains dedicated to implementing the planned wage increase. Although the country has yet to implement a six percent wage rise, which has impacted several economic sectors, Mutua reassured workers that they will receive their increased pay.

“I am seized of the matter, and progress is good. The gazettement should happen soon,” the CS added.