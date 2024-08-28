‘Papa wa Roma’ Meets ‘Pope wa Rome’ in Vatican City

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed his excitement after meeting Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, in Vatican City. On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Wetang’ula shared a photo of himself with the Pope at the Apostolic Palace, also known as the Papal Palace, on his X account. He accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption.

“Honoured to meet the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, at his Apostolic Palace, popularly known as the Papal Palace in Vatican City,” Wetang’ula wrote.

In his praise for Pope Francis, Wetang’ula described him as a true servant leader who brings hope, equality, and opportunity to the less fortunate. He emphasized that the Pope exemplifies qualities of a role model, showing mercy, love, compassion, and courage as he leads the universal Church.

“@Pontifex epitomizes a true Servant Leader, with his commitment to bringing hope, equality, and opportunity to the less fortunate. He also demonstrates the qualities of a role model in mercy, love, compassion, and courage,” Wetang’ula stated.

Although Wetang’ula, who is currently in the country for official duties, did not provide specific details about their discussion, he conveyed his excitement about the meeting. His brother, Tim Wanyonyi, the Member of Parliament for Westlands, also attended the meeting at the Papal Palace.

Moses Wetang’ula received the nickname “Papa wa Roma” in 2022. This nickname, which translates to “Father of Rome” in Swahili, emerged as a casual reference to him among Kenyans. The term playfully aligns with Wetang’ula’s high-profile role and reputation, likening him to a significant figure in Roman Catholicism.

The nickname gained traction during a period when Wetang’ula was actively engaged in various public and political roles, and it reflected his prominent status and influence. Wetang’ula embraced the nickname and has since incorporated it into his social media presence, using it to connect with his followers and add a personal touch to his online persona.