Notorious Drug Trafficker Abdalla Wambugu Arrested in Kawangware Bust

Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) carried out a successful operation over the weekend, leading to the arrest of notorious drug trafficker Abdalla Abdi Wambugu.

The operation took place in Kwa Njoroge Estate, Kanugaga area of Kawangware in Dagoretti North.During the raid, law enforcement recovered a variety of narcotics valued at Kes.646,480.

A search conducted at Wambugu’s residence yielded substantial quantities of drugs, including 72.39 grams of methamphetamine, 16.84 grams of cocaine, and 3.83 grams of ecstasy.

Authorities also found Kes.202,000 in cash, digital weighing scales, assorted glass tubes, and bongs, among other items.

Wambugu appeared in court on Monday, August 5, as investigators intensify their efforts against the sale, distribution, and use of narcotic drugs.

