Azimio Endorses Junet and Millie Odhiambo for New Leadership Positions

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has approved new leadership appointments within the National Assembly. Suna East MP Junet Mohamed will step into the role of Minority Leader, while Suba North MP Millicent Odhiambo will take on the position of Minority Whip.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna announced these changes, which followed a resolution made during an Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

Sifuna confirmed that the Azimio PG meeting unanimously endorsed the ODM party’s proposals to appoint Hon. Junet Mohamed and Hon. Millicent Odhiambo as the new Minority Leader and Whip, respectively. He expressed gratitude to all Azimio constituent parties for their support and wished the newly appointed leaders success in their new roles.

Junet Mohamed’s appointment as Minority Leader comes after Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi vacated the position. Wandayi left the role following his nomination by President William Ruto as Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Previously, Mohamed served as the Minority Whip and will now act as the party’s spokesperson on national issues in Parliament.

Millicent Odhiambo, who has served in Parliament since 2007—initially as a nominated MP and later as the representative for Suba North—will succeed Mohamed as the Minority Whip.

Additionally, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi will assume the chair of the Public Accounts Committee, a position formerly held by Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee John Mbadi. Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo will take over as chair of the Public Investments Committee.

These appointments are part of the resolutions made by ODM’s Central Management Committee, which Raila Odinga chairs.

In a statement, Sifuna also confirmed that the party had officially released its officials recently tapped by President William Ruto for national duties as Cabinet Secretaries. This includes accepting the resignations of John Mbadi as national chairperson, Opiyo Wandayi as secretary for political affairs, Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho as deputy party leaders, and Beatrice Askul Moe as a member of the party elections committee.

Sifuna emphasized that these new roles were accepted individually and clarified that ODM has not formed a coalition with the government.