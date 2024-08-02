Cocaine Trafficker Caught at JKIA, While Bus Passenger Arrested with Cannabis (Photos)

Undercover detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have apprehended a drug trafficker disguised as a regular passenger and seized 1080 grams of cocaine.

The suspect, Bioma Alice Gbassay from Sierra Leone, attempted to evade security checks but was caught by the vigilant team.

Upon her arrival in Kenya, en route to Mumbai, Gbassay was escorted to immigration offices. Detectives retrieved her luggage from the baggage hall and transported it to the Anti-Narcotics office.

A thorough search of her body and belongings uncovered narcotics hidden in various locations. Detectives found a whitish substance wrapped in clear tape within her inner garments. Additionally, they found two slabs of dove soap concealing a suspicious powdery substance in her luggage. Laboratory tests confirmed that the substances were cocaine.

In a separate operation, law enforcement officers acted on a distress call from the manager of Promise Bus Services, who reported suspicious behavior by a passenger on a bus traveling from Malaba to Nairobi, registration number KBY 156K.

Officers located the parcel belonging to Emmanuel Erony, who had boarded the bus. Inside the parcel, they discovered 19 large stones wrapped in yellow cellophane tape. These stones contained cannabis sativa, weighing 19,810 grams and valued at approximately Kes.990,500.

Both suspects, Bioma Alice Gbassay and Emmanuel Erony, have been processed for arraignment.