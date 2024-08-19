Nairobi Expands School Feeding Program with 7 Additional Kitchens

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the county will open seven new kitchens this week, significantly expanding the school feeding program. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to students throughout the city, bringing the total number of operational kitchens to 17.

These new kitchens will serve over 310,000 students when schools reopen, furthering the county’s efforts to ensure that no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

At a church service held at AIC Pipeline in Nairobi, Governor Sakaja highlighted the importance of collaborative governance. He noted that working with leaders from various political parties has been crucial for fostering inclusivity and addressing the diverse needs of Nairobi residents.

“Our success in Nairobi stems from a united government that includes opposition leaders, who hold the majority of MCAs,” he said, praising President William Ruto for involving leaders from across the political spectrum in the national government.

Governor Sakaja reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on his promises to Nairobians. “We are dedicated to fulfilling our pledges, and initiatives like the school feeding program are just the beginning,” he stated.

The Dishi na County Programme started in June 2023 with the groundbreaking of 10 central kitchens, and the first meal was served on August 28, 2023.

The second phase, which began in January 2024, introduced 10 more kitchens, enabling the program to provide hot, nutritious meals to 184,000 children in 106 public schools.