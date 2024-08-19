New Mpox Cases Detected as Health Ministry Calls for Cooperation

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to the public against sharing photos of suspected Monkeypox (Mpox) cases.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni explained that this precaution is crucial to prevent the spread of misinformation about the disease and to safeguard patient privacy.

“The Ministry urges everyone to avoid sharing photos of suspected cases to prevent misinformation and to respect patient privacy,” Muthoni said.

She emphasized the need for public cooperation as the Ministry implements health measures to monitor Mpox across the country. The Ministry is actively conducting contact tracing, screening, and enhanced surveillance at all entry points to curb the disease’s spread.

“The Ministry informs the public that, during this period of intensified Mpox public health measures, we urge travelers to cooperate and adapt to the current arrangements. These measures are designed to protect you and others from this disease,” Muthoni urged.

Since the first Mpox outbreak was reported in Taita Taveta on July 31, 2024, officials have screened 302,436 individuals. Although no new suspected cases emerged among visitors, the Ministry reported five new suspected cases within the country during the same period.

“Over this time, we have detected five new suspected Mpox cases, bringing the total to twenty-nine suspected cases,” the Health Ministry stated.

“Of these, twenty-three have tested negative for Mpox, while six cases are still awaiting confirmation from the reference laboratory.”

One case being closely monitored was reported from Vineyard Hospital in Kiambu County, where the patient was isolated and receiving treatment.