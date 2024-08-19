Ruto Awarded Honorary Degree and Announces Kes.60 Million Grant at Baraton University Graduation

On Sunday, President William Ruto presided over the 42nd graduation ceremony at the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, where 1,267 graduands received various degrees.

During the event held on the university grounds in Chesumei Constituency, President Ruto was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in Leadership.

The Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D.) recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society through their work or service. This degree is typically awarded to distinguished individuals outside the university, such as keynote speakers at major events like graduations, or to faculty members and alumni who have achieved notable accomplishments in the eyes of the institution or the wider community.

In his address, President Ruto praised Baraton for being the first university in Kenya to offer a nursing degree, noting that its graduates include some of the country’s most respected healthcare workers.

“I congratulate Baraton University for being the pioneer in offering a degree in nursing. This institution has been pivotal in developing our human capital,” Ruto stated.

Additionally, President Ruto announced a Kes.60 million grant from his government to support the construction of new facilities at the university. “The request for a government grant to complete the facility here has been noted. I am instructing the Ministry of Education to allocate Ksh60 million for its development,” Ruto directed.

He also congratulated the new graduates, urging them to use their acquired knowledge and skills to contribute to the nation’s progress.

During the ceremony, the university installed Prof. Jackson Msafiri Mamba as the new Vice Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Philip Maiyo, who had led the university for a decade. President Ruto welcomed Prof. Mamba, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Baraton through a period of transformation.