KWS’s Proposal to Address Hyena Menace in Juja Sparks Outrage Among Locals

Residents of Juja, Kiambu County, have firmly opposed plans to establish a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) camp in their area. They argue that the proposed camp, aimed at addressing frequent hyena attacks that have led to deaths and injuries, is not an appropriate solution.

Kalimoni MCA Godfrey Mucheke, also the majority leader at the Kiambu County Assembly, told journalists that KWS had proposed setting up a permanent camp to help local residents manage the hyena problem.

Mucheke, however, dismissed the proposal, arguing that it essentially turns the constituency into a game park, as KWS camps are usually located only in animal sanctuaries.

“We had a security meeting this morning where KWS requested our assistance to build a permanent camp to handle hyena attacks. To me, this is impractical and undesirable since hyenas are not meant to be here. We instructed them to capture and translocate the animals back to the forest within two weeks,” Mucheke said.

Juja MP George Koimburi has also expressed strong opposition to the proposal, demanding that the government clarify its position on the issue to address the ongoing human-animal conflicts in the area.

“It is time for the government to decide whether Juja is a game park or a residential area for people. We need to know if we should live here or if the hyenas are to be given precedence. We have given the government seven days to resolve the hyena menace; otherwise, we will take action ourselves to prevent further attacks,” Koimburi stated.

Local residents Martin Ngugi and Jane Gichuki echoed these concerns, recounting their frightening encounters with the hyenas. They criticized KWS for its inadequate response to the hyena threat and called for immediate measures to protect their families and livestock.

They linked the problem to investors failing to refill mined quarries and clear overgrown bushes in the area. These conditions have attracted wild animals to the village, with the quarries serving as ideal breeding and hiding spots for the hyenas. While hyenas are generally nocturnal, they have been known to attack during the day.

The affected areas in the constituency include Nyacaba, Maraba, Witeithie, Juja South Estate, Kalimoni, and Kabati villages. In response to the conflict, authorities have already translocated 12 hyenas from these areas.