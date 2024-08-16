LIST: President Ruto Recognizes 22 Achievers with State Honors

On Thursday, President William Ruto officially conferred city status upon Eldoret Municipality, marking a significant milestone for the region. In addition to this honor, the President recognized 22 individuals with State honors for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

Felix Koskei, while presenting the awards, highlighted the distinguished achievements of the recipients. “In honor of the immense contributions made by these visionary sons and daughters of Eldoret, I present the following persons for conferment of National Honours, recognizing their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities,” Koskei announced.

Here are the 22 distinguished individuals honored by President Ruto:

Vivian Cheruiyot – Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CGH). A celebrated long-distance runner and three-time Diamond League champion. Late Ezekiel Barngetuny – Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CGH). A philanthropist who established Barngetuny Plaza. Late Paul Boit – Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EGH). A renowned educationist who built and designed public schools to ensure wider access. George Kibet – Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS). Dr. Lodhia Prabhudas – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). Founded a prominent general medical practice in Eldoret. Joseph Lesiew – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). The longest-serving mayor of Eldoret Municipality. George Kiprono – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). A successful large-scale farmer. Moses Tanui – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). An acclaimed athlete and founder of the Eldoret City Marathon. Kamau Miyako – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). A businessperson and founder of Miyako Hotels. Late Oloo Owino – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). A late mayor and founder of the Opera House. Barnabas Arab Kiprono – Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW). A businessperson who contributed significantly to Eldoret’s development.

Head of State Commendation (HSC) – Civilian Division: