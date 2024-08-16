Upcoming Festivals Expected to Revitalize Mama Ngina Waterfront into a Vibrant Hub

Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa is poised for a major revitalization with a series of activities aimed at boosting its economic value and attracting more visitors.

Despite undergoing a Kes.460 million renovation in 2019 and hosting various national and county events, the historic park has yet to reach its full potential as a premier tourism destination.

Ali Nur, the park’s manager, is confident that focusing on cultural and social events will revitalize the waterfront. He highlighted that the park’s management, working with tourist and business stakeholders, is preparing to transform the area into a vibrant hub for locals and visitors alike.

“We are collaborating with partners such as the Mombasa International Festival to launch a series of events, starting with the Mombasa Fiesta, which will occur twice a month. This initiative aims to attract more visitors and create business opportunities for traders within the park,” Ali explained.

Ali also stressed the crucial role of security in the park’s success. He assured guests that their safety is a top priority, supported by a dedicated police station and regular patrols. “Insecurity has always been a challenge in the tourism sector, but we have taken stringent measures to ensure the safety of everyone who visits the park,” he added.

Major event organizers have also shown strong support for the park’s revitalization. Mzee Mwinyi, Director of the Mombasa International Festival, pointed out that tourism trends are shifting toward festival and cultural experiences rather than traditional beach and wildlife activities. He noted that this shift presents an opportunity to effectively utilize public spaces like Mama Ngina Waterfront.

“By hosting events like the Mombasa Fiesta, we not only enhance the park’s value but also boost the local community’s economic prospects. Festivals enable us to showcase our rich coastal heritage and culture to the world,” Mwinyi explained.