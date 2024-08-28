Kalonzo Declares Himself Official Opposition Leader as Raila Pursues AUC Position

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will take over the leadership of the Azimio Coalition following the departure of co-principal Raila Odinga, who launched his bid for the African Union Commission’s (AUC) chairmanship on Tuesday.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that Kalonzo, as the coalition’s second most senior politician, will automatically assume this role, ensuring no power vacuum exists.

“There is no vacuum in Azimio. Kalonzo is the second highest-ranking member. He takes over,” Wamalwa stated. He urged supporters to choose between the various factions in Kenyan politics, saying, “You are either with Okoa Ruto or Operation Okoa Zakayo, or you are with the Kenyans. If you support the Kenyan Constitution and want it implemented, join us.”

Despite supporting Raila’s AUC bid, Kalonzo said he did not attend the launch at State House to reaffirm his status as the official opposition leader.

“I’m not at State House today because I want to show you I’m the official opposition leader,” Kalonzo told the media. “Azimio will not dissolve.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Azimio coalition expressed its backing for Raila’s bid at the launch presided over by President William Ruto and attended by dignitaries and several African heads of state.

In a statement, the coalition highlighted Odinga’s extensive political experience, commitment to Pan-African ideals, and proven conflict resolution skills as key reasons for its endorsement.

Azimio la Umoja called Odinga’s candidacy a source of pride for Kenya and the continent, declaring, “We are donating our best and most renowned leader to Africa and the world.”