Ruto’s Four-Day Tour: Key Projects Set to Transform Luo Nyanza

President William Ruto will kick off a four-day development tour of the Luo Nyanza region on Wednesday. He will begin his tour in Migori County, where he plans to visit and launch the Kegonga cluster water project, followed by an inspection of the Lower Kuja irrigation project. Ruto will also launch the Ngere-Mapera road.

On Thursday, Ruto will travel to Homa Bay County to commission the Oyugis water project and inspect the Homa Bay fish market.

He will subsequently launch the Rusinga ring road and attend a thanksgiving ceremony for Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. This visit follows the recent establishment of a working relationship with ODM party leader Raila Odinga, which saw members of the Opposition join Ruto’s cabinet.

On Friday, Ruto will arrive in Siaya County, where he will commission the Mageta Island solar project in Bondo. He will then head to Alego Usonga to launch the Siaya Economic Stimulus Programme market. While in Siaya, the President will also launch the Siaya rice mill project and attend the thanksgiving service for Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Ugunja later that day.

Ruto will conclude his tour of Odinga’s backyard on Saturday, with several activities planned in Kisumu County, including the commissioning of the Kisumu Marine School within the port area. He will then visit the Lake Basin Development Authority rice mill at Kibos in Kisumu East constituency, followed by a stop at the Lumumba affordable housing project.

Ruto will wrap up the Nyanza tour with a visit to Nyakach constituency to launch the Nyabondo Trauma Centre.

In preparation for the visit, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo hosted all the Luo Nyanza Members of Parliament on Monday, emphasizing the visit’s importance and its potential impact on the local economy.