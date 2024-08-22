How to Copy Music from iPhone to Computer [Full Guide]

When it comes to transferring music from your iPhone to a computer, many users default to iTunes, the official tool.

However, iTunes limits you to backing up your entire iPhone library, including music, or transferring only purchased music.

Alternatively, there’s another tool available that allows you to transfer both purchased and non-purchased songs from your iPhone to a computer. Read on to learn how to copy music from iPhone to computer.

100% Free & Safe App to Transfer Music from iPhone to Computer

FoneTool is a professional iOS to PC file transfer tool designed for easy iPhone music management. With FoneTool, you can transfer all types of iPhone music, including non-purchased tracks, to your computer swiftly and effortlessly.

With its intuitive interface, the entire process can be completed with just a few clicks. Here are some key features to consider:

Selective Transfer : FoneTool allows you to selectively transfer music files from their iPhone to a computer, ensuring flexibility in managing their music library.

High-Speed Transfer : FoneTool ensures rapid transfer speeds, capable of sending thousands of songs from your iPhone/iPad/iPod to a PC in under 5 minutes.

Flexible Transfer Options : Unlike iTunes, FoneTool allows you to previwe and transfer both purchased and non-purchased music files selectively.

No Data Loss : FoneTool ensures that there is no loss of data during the transfer process, maintaining the integrity of the music files.

User-Friendly Interface : FoneTool offers an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to navigate and understand the process of transferring music.

With FoneTool, managing your iPhone music collection and transferring it to your computer has never been easier.

How to Transfer Music from iPhone to Computer freely with FoneTool

The way to copy music from iPhone to computer using FoneTool is completely free and simple. Here is a full guide:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable and launch FoneTool.

Step 2: On the home page of FoneTool, you can navigate to Phone Transfer > iPhone to PC > Get Started.

Step 3: Click the plus icon to add music from your computer > Once selected, click Ok to confirm your selection.

Step 4: Choose a storage location using Transfer Settings, and then click Start Transfer to initiate the process.

This method allows you to transfer music from iPhone to computer without any cost using FoneTool. Once transferred, you can access your music via any installed player from the backup location.

Tip: FoneTool also supports transferring music from PC to iPhone without erasing existing data. To do that, simply choose PC to iPhone to proceed.

Bonus Tip: How to Selectively Backup iPhone Music to PC with FoneTool

FoneTool is compatible with all iPhone models from iPhone 4 up to the latest iPhone 13, 14, and 15, and it fully supports the newest iOS versions 16 and 17. Follow these steps to back up your iPhone music to your computer:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer and launch FoneTool > Click Phone Backup, then move to Selective Backup > Click Get Started.

Step 2: Select the Music icon and deselect others if not needed > Browse and choose the music you want to back up, then click OK to confirm.

Step 3: Choose a backup storage path to save the music > Click Start Transfer to initiate the backup process.

By following these steps, you can preview and selectively move your music from your iPhone to your PC. In addition, you can make use of FoneTool’s Phone Transfer > iPhone to iPhone feature to help you transfer music from iPhone to iPhone with one click.

The Bottom Line

Now that you’ve learned how to copy music from your iPhone to computer using free software.

FoneTool emerges as the top choice for effortlessly copying music from iPhone to computer and it offers unparalleled speed and a user-friendly interface for swiftly downloading songs.

FoneTool not only facilitates the selective transfer of music files, photos, videos, and more between iPhone and computer but also enables direct music playback without requiring restoration. Additionally, it serves as a reliable iPhone backup solution, ensuring your data remains secure at all times.

Don’t hesitate—take the next step and download FoneTool today!