File Recovery Software – MyRecover & Reviews

In this day and age of the internet, computers have become an essential part of our lives. It serves both our personal and professional needs.

Additionally, we create and store a variety of file types such as documents, images, audio, video, compressed files, and others on our computer. We must safeguard the valuable data.

However, there are times when we delete files by mistake. which we will later discover is useful.

We may likewise delete documents,format drives to fix drive issues, or make different moves that cause data misfortune.

So, is there a quick way to recover lost data? Sure! The simplest and best way is to utilize dependable file recovery software.

MyRecover is one piece of software that I highly recommend. In this article, I’ll show you its fundamental highlights, testing process, and results to assist you with understanding the reason why it sticks out.

Fundamental highlights of MyRecover:

Success rate, recovery speed and UI are significant variables with regards to picking data salvage programming.

These elements decide how much data you can rescue. The software’s suitability for the majority of users and the overall user experience are both important considerations.

MyRecover excels as a Windows file recovery software because of its outstanding features:

Clear interface: The user interface of MyRecover is clear and simple, making it simple for even novices to use.

Numerous scenarios involving data loss: Whether it is file deletion, disk formatting, virus infection, system crash, etc., MyRecover is intended to deal with different data misfortune circumstances.

Broad document type support: MyRecover is capable of recovering more than 200 file types, including well-known formats like JPG/JPEG, PNG, PPT, Word, XLS/XLSX, DOC/DOCX, PDF, ZIP, HTML, and others.

Methods for advanced scanning: MyRecover uses the quick scan and deep scan options to thoroughly search for all recoverable files and classify them as deleted, in the recycle bin, or missing altogether.

Selective filtering, preview, and restoration : During the scanning process, you can filter, preview and recover of deleted or lost documents, making it advantageous for Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Recover after PC crashes: The Crashed PC recovery feature of MyRecover is designed specifically to recover deleted or lost files from non-bootable PCs. Learn more about recovering data from hard disk without OS .

How to Perform File Recovery with MyRecover

Presently, we should perceive how we tried MyRecover. It is essential to keep in mind that this software is only compatible with Windows before we begin. It is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11.

The same is true for Windows Server 2008(R2), 2012(R2), 2016, 2019(R2), 2022, and so on.

Information documents:

We start by downloading MyRecover from the authority site and introducing it on our PC.

In order to evaluate the software’s capacity to scan and retrieve deleted files, we next simulated two data loss scenarios.

Last but not least, we launch MyRecover to see if the deleted files were successfully recovered. We concentrate on the two MOV video files and the PNG image file for testing.

Examining data:

We conducted tests for two distinct scenarios: file deletion and disk formatting. The steps are broken down as follows:

1st scenario: file deletion

Taking the Recycle Bin off the desktop and deleting two PNG image files and two MOV videos. After that, we start MyRecover and begin scanning the disk for the files that were deleted. We attempt to recover the deleted files after the scan is complete.

This product additionally has advantageous highlights like filter and preview choices that assistance in looking through deleted files rapidly.

By clicking the button for the funnel, you can choose different filters, for example, data type, date modified and size.

The search box also lets you look for specific files by name or extension.

2nd scenario: Disk formatting The procedure in this case is comparable. In any case, there was one exemption: We formatted the disk with two MOV videos and two PNG image files rather than deleting the files.

Test outcomes:

MyRecover has demonstrated to be unbelievably simple to utilize. With just three easy options to get data recovery started and get your lost data back. In the two circumstances, we found and recovered two PNG pictures and two MOV recordings right away.

Conclusion:

If you’re looking for dependable software to recover deleted files, whether they were deleted, formatted, infected with a virus or malware, or deleted from a partition. MyRecover is an excellent option.

Users will find it even more appealing because it offers free data recovery for files up to 500MB.