High Court Blocks Arrests of Gachagua Allies Amid Protest Funding Investigation

The High Court has instructed the police to stop the arrest or detention of two MPs involved in the investigation into the funding of the Gen Z protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for their suspected role in financing individuals who disrupted anti-government protests.

On July 31, police questioned Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Mejja Donk over their alleged involvement in the protests.

Alongside Gakuya and Mejja Donk, three other Gachagua aides have also faced questioning.

RELATED – Serious Crimes Unit Grills Gachagua Aides as Impeachment Scheme Exposed

The two MPs sought court intervention to prevent looming arrest in relation to the investigation.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued orders to halt their arrest and detention. The court will issue further directions on September 17.

“Meanwhile, a conservatory order is issued restraining the respondent, their agents, or servants from arresting, detaining, confining, pursuing, or otherwise interfering with the petitioner’s liberty in connection with the allegations,” Justice Mwita stated in the orders dated August 5, 2024.