Humour·Social Media·TL Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi This Wednesday August 7, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s midweek and this is what’s trending today. Prev1 of 23NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 23NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story High Court Blocks Arrests of Gachagua Allies Amid Protest Funding Investigation Next Story Beans Make a Surprise Appearance This Nairobi Burger Week Latest from Blog Gen Z Issues Press Freedom Demands to Media Before August 8 Protests Meta Unveils New Earnings Tools for Kenyan Content Creators on Facebook Beans Make a Surprise Appearance This Nairobi Burger Week High Court Blocks Arrests of Gachagua Allies Amid Protest Funding Investigation Kenya’s Loan Issuance Hits 62.2 Million as Unique Borrowers Grow