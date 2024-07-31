Serious Crimes Unit Grills Gachagua Aides as Impeachment Scheme Exposed

On Tuesday, the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) questioned three senior aides of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over their alleged involvement in sponsoring goons during the anti-government protests. The questioning took place at the deputy president’s residence in Karen.

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, who now serves as a political advisor to the Deputy President, and former Embakasi West MP Eric Theuri, currently the youth advisor, were among those who recorded statements. Munene wa Mumbi, the private secretary to the Deputy President, also provided a statement.

The DCI is investigating the violent protests and looting that occurred in Nairobi, Central Kenya, and other parts of the country.

The Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road has summoned additional allies of Deputy President Gachagua for questioning, including Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Mejja Donk. Both are suspected of being involved in the infiltration of goons during the Gen-Z protests.

Further investigations are underway, with additional MPs and a former governor reportedly under scrutiny. These individuals are expected to provide statements related to the unprecedented invasion of Parliament.

Police handling the case noted that there is currently scant evidence linking the individuals to the alleged activities. They are seeking more information on the roles these individuals played in the unrest.

The investigative teams have been relying on intelligence, which they have deemed not yet actionable.

DP Gachagua Impeachment Scheme

The investigation into officials in Gachagua’s office follows growing reports of a looming impeachment of the deputy president.

What began as mere rumors last month has now escalated into serious reports suggesting that a faction of MPs and a Cabinet Secretary nominee are orchestrating Gachagua’s impeachment.

According to reports, a high-stakes meeting on Saturday night, attended by 21 MPs and a Cabinet Secretary nominee, decided to move forward with the ouster motion against Gachagua.

The attendees, mostly from the Mt Kenya region, criticized Gachagua for allegedly undermining President Ruto and promoting a divisive ethnic narrative. The Cabinet Secretary nominee reportedly claimed that President Ruto was frustrated with Gachagua’s behavior, which included making unreasonable demands for government appointments that favored his community.

“Deputy President Gachagua’s actions have harmed the unity of our government. His divisive tribal narratives and constant demands for government positions for his community have undermined President Ruto’s leadership,” said an MP who attended the meeting.

‘Holding Ruto Hostage’

The accusations against Gachagua include claims of blackmail and holding the President hostage by insisting on key appointments for individuals from the Mt Kenya region. One notable instance cited was Gachagua’s insistence that the former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Githii Mburu’s position be filled by someone from his region.

“Gachagua’s parochial and tribal approach to governance is unacceptable,” declared an MP as quoted by media sources.

“His opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 and his efforts to persuade pro-government MPs to defy it were blatant acts of insubordination.”

The CS nominee reportedly added, “The President is fed up with Gachagua’s antics. He constantly holds secret meetings with his community, inciting them against paying taxes and opposing government policies.”