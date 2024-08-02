From New Zealand to Sweden – What Boosts Kenya’s Smartphone Penetration in Comparison to Other Nations?

Kenya has had a relatively rapid smartphone penetration compared to other nations. The first thing to argue is that Kenya was somewhat digitally and technologically disconnected compared to the countries we’ll talk about until recent years – it’s only natural that the smartphone penetration rate has been so rapid.

Still, below, we’ll go into the details about what exactly has boosted Kenya’s smartphone penetration apart from the fact it was bound to happen eventually.

Kenya’s Rapid Growth in Smartphone Penetration

By June 2023, smartphone penetration had risen to 61%, compared to 54% in the previous year.

Growth is driven by a combination of falling prices and a young demographic with an understanding of technological literacy – there aren’t many countries escaping the new generation’s desire to be glued to technology, using it for everything.

According to the Communications Authority of Kenya, the number of mobile devices connected to networks is 56.9 million, with 124.4% penetration using multiple SIM cards.

The massive adoption of M-Pesa, which has transformed financial transactions within Kenyan society, is one reason behind this advancement. Combining this with mobile technology-based financial services, 96% of homes own mobile money accounts, improving adoption further.

What’s interesting about smartphone penetration is also the generational model differences that will appear. For instance, not everyone will enter the market to buy the latest iPhone. Instead, they may start with a much older one – or even receive it as a hand-me-down.

It’s always important to remember that those older models are still good and workable. For instance, online casino games don’t demand much in the way of power from a smartphone.

Players will be able to interact with the blackjack decks in a smooth and ideal way, just like they could on an iPhone 15. Now, that isn’t to say that no one will notice a difference – they will.

However, iGaming operators want their customers to know that their games can be accessible on many different types of devices. It’s crucial.

New Zealand’s Balanced Approach

There hasn’t been such a surge here – New Zealand’s smartphone penetration keeps growing steadily. The steady approach ensures nationwide coverage of 5G services in the country.

In rural areas, in 2023, the government issued a spectrum on the 3.5GHz band to major telecom operators to speed up the deployment of the 5G network.

This strategy aims at digital infrastructure development in urban and rural areas and ensures that advanced connectivity benefits everyone across the country.

Sweden’s High Penetration Rates

Sweden currently holds one of the highest global smartphone penetration rates – expected to reach around 97% by the end of the year 2029.

Its strong digital infrastructure and high incomes have resulted in the ubiquitousness of smartphones throughout Sweden – and the government of Sweden and the private sector have invested heavily to ensure that the latest mobile technology is accessible and affordable. Well, it depends on what you class as affordable. The latest iPhone 15 was ridiculous.

In Sweden, tons of emphasis was put on new technologies such as 5G and universal high-speed internet coverage for everyone. Still, there’s a long way to go to implement 5G across the entire nation.

More On Factors Driving Kenya’s Unique Growth

Several factors contribute to what distinguishes Kenya from other countries when it comes to smartphone penetration. Let’s look at them in more detail:

Affordability and accessibility : Cheap smartphones became available. Local assembly initiatives like those in Konza City are aimed at producing low-cost smartphones, which means that they become a possibility for the wider population.

Mobile Money Integration : The success of mobile money services like MPESA has seen an increase in financial inclusion and the uptake of smartphones, as more people require higher-level devices to access these services effectively.

Young Population : Kenya has a youth-dominated population with a median age of 19.7 years, further driving smartphone penetration as they are eager to adopt new technologies and digital services. Other countries don’t have such a youth-dominated population.

Government Initiatives : Digital literacy campaigns by the Kenyan government have affected increasing smartphone adoption. Efforts to expand mobile network coverage across the country have resulted in a rise in this figure.

Kenya’s smartphone penetration is growing at a very fast rate – the numbers don’t lie.

Although Sweden and New Zealand have great lessons on infrastructure development and regulatory frameworks, Kenya has distinct approaches that set it apart from other nations.