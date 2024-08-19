Eugene Wamalwa Warns Against Reintroduction of Rejected Finance Bill

A group of Azimio leaders has challenged the Judiciary to fight against what they describe as plans to reintroduce the rejected Finance Bill 2024.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, alongside other leaders, accused President William Ruto of attempting to revive the controversial Bill that previously sparked nationwide protests.

“Fellow Kenyans, we must not let our guard down. He is threatening to bring back the Finance Bill; he has made it clear that the new taxes are coming back. All Kenyans should come together to stop the new taxes that are coming,” Wamalwa stated.

Wamalwa also criticized President Ruto for undermining the Opposition by recruiting key members into his broad-based Government of National Unity. He claimed this move aims to silence and weaken opposition voices.

Wamalwa argued that this strategy seeks to eliminate criticism of the Kenya Kwanza Administration, consolidating more power to the government and facilitating the passage of new laws, including additional tax measures, in Parliament.

“In any Democracy without strong opposition you will create a dictatorship and that is what William Ruto is. He is not a Democrat that is why he is creating a tyranny of numbers. With the numbers they have gained now by the broad based government this taxes will go through parliament,” he said.

Despite key members of Azimio joining Ruto’s Cabinet in various roles, Wamalwa vowed that the Azimio coalition would continue fighting for Kenyans while in Opposition.

“Those of us in Azimio who have chosen not to join this government and to continue opposing it will stand with the people. We are not part of the Ruto government, and that is the position we have taken,” Wamalwa added.