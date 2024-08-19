Aviation Workers Delay Strike Over JKIA Takeover as Govt Agrees to Negotiations

Kenya’s aviation union has decided to postpone the industrial strike that was initially set for today, Monday, August 19. The delay will allow time to discuss the proposed deal with India’s Adani Airports Holdings with the government.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General Moss Ndiema announced that the union members had agreed to a two-week delay after the government extended an invitation to negotiate.

“On Wednesday, we were invited by CS Labour Alfred Mutua for discussions, and after lengthy deliberations, we were asked to postpone our strike actions to allow dialogue to take place. We also received an invitation from Transport CS David Chirchir for a meeting scheduled for Tuesday next week. After holding a delegates meeting today, we have agreed to delay our strike action for two weeks,” Ndiema said.

The union’s main concern revolves around the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Airport Holdings Limited. Ndiema expressed strong opposition to the deal, warning that it would negatively impact the employment terms of the 1,000 union members working at the airport.

“As the workers union, there is nobody who has informed us about Adani. We only see it on media. The issue of Adani began way back in March. We have information flying on social media. We have reports that once Adani takes over JKIA, those at JKIA will lose employment. They will then have to reapply for new employment through Adani Airport Holdings. Those who manage to be employed by Adani will be replaced in new inferior terms. We cannot allow that,” Ndiema emphasized.

The proposed deal, valued at Kes.246 billion, involves the Gautam Adani-owned Indian firm upgrading JKIA as part of a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract. This upgrade includes the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal. Additionally, the firm will be responsible for renovating and refurbishing the airport, as well as developing and operating JKIA, which is Kenya’s largest aviation facility and the busiest airport in East Africa.

The government has defended the deal, arguing that JKIA is currently operating beyond its capacity of 7.5 million passengers annually and urgently needs modernization.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir, while appearing before Parliament for vetting a few weeks ago, argued that the deal with Adani Airports Holdings is essential for the country’s growth.

However, KAWU has dismissed the government’s rationale, insisting that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is fully capable of handling the airport’s refurbishment.

“Is there a justification for KAA to go through a Public-Private Partnership when it has the resources? KAA is one of the few profit-making parastatals and has its own funds. Why should KAA opt for a PPP when it has the money to invest in the airport’s modernization? Now, Adani claims they are coming to refurbish and manage the airport. Are we saying KAA cannot handle this? We are also hearing that Adani plans to use the JKIA title deed to secure a loan from the Middle East. What prevents KAA from securing a loan if needed? Why involve a third party to obtain the loan?” Ndiema questioned.