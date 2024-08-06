Director Rosemary Kuraru’s Name Used in Social Media Scams, NPS Advises Caution

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a warning about fake accounts impersonating Rosemary Kuraru, the Director of Human Capital Development at NPS.

The NPS stated on August 4 that these accounts, operated by imposters, aim to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“Disclaimer…!!! We wish to caution the public against interacting with multiple fake accounts claiming to be the Director of Human Capital Development-NPS, Madam Rosemary Kuraru,” the NPS said.

The statement clarified that Kuraru does not manage any social media profiles, “Please note that Director Human Capital Development-NPS Madam Rosemary Kuraru, does not operate any social media account.”

The NPS urged the public to treat posts from these fake accounts as malicious and to report them immediately to the authorities.

“Members of the public should regard these posts as fake and malicious. Please report these links,” advised the NPS.