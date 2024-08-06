Suggestions

··

Director Rosemary Kuraru’s Name Used in Social Media Scams, NPS Advises Caution

August 6, 2024
by

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a warning about fake accounts impersonating Rosemary Kuraru, the Director of Human Capital Development at NPS.

The NPS stated on August 4 that these accounts, operated by imposters, aim to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“Disclaimer…!!! We wish to caution the public against interacting with multiple fake accounts claiming to be the Director of Human Capital Development-NPS, Madam Rosemary Kuraru,” the NPS said.

The statement clarified that Kuraru does not manage any social media profiles, “Please note that Director Human Capital Development-NPS Madam Rosemary Kuraru, does not operate any social media account.”

The NPS urged the public to treat posts from these fake accounts as malicious and to report them immediately to the authorities.

“Members of the public should regard these posts as fake and malicious. Please report these links,” advised the NPS.



Previous Story

Eldoret City Status Postponed: Governor Dr. Bii Announces New Date

Next Story

Ruto Signs Bill Cutting Ksh145.7 Billion from National Government Budget

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Ruto and DP Gachagua Given Deadline to Answer Removal Petition

Kalonzo to Form New Political Coalition, ‘Uhuru Kenyatta is With Us’