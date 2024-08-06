Ruto Signs Bill Cutting Ksh145.7 Billion from National Government Budget

President William Ruto signed the Supplementary Appropriations Bill into law on Monday, following its passage by the National Assembly on July 31, 2024.

Despite fiscal constraints, the new law ensures funding for critical areas, including approximately Kes.20 billion to support farmers and boost agricultural production.

The Supplementary Appropriations Act allocates Kes.120.7 billion for education reforms, including funding to confirm all Junior Secondary School teachers. It also designates Kes.31.3 billion for the Higher Education Loans Board.

The Bill signed into law by President Ruto allocates Kes.16.2 billion for health sector reforms and the promotion of Universal Health Coverage.

The law also addresses salary increases for security officers, setting aside Kes.3.5 billion to enhance remuneration for officers across various agencies, in line with recommendations from the National Taskforce on Police Reforms.

Additionally, the new Act proposes reductions in recurrent and development expenditures for the three arms of government, constitutional commissions, and independent offices.

The total reduction for the National Government amounts to Kes.145.7 billion, with Kes.40 billion cut from recurrent expenditure and KSh105 billion from development expenditure.

Within this total, the Executive budget has been reduced by Kes.139.81 billion. Parliament faces a reduction of KSh3.7 billion, while the Judiciary’s budget has been cut by Kes.2.1 billion.

Specifically, State House and the Office of the Deputy President experienced cuts of Kes.6 billion, and the National Treasury saw a reduction of KSh7 billion.

The Ministry of Health’s allocation decreased by Kes.6.9 billion, and the budget for Roads and Transport was reduced by Kes.17.3 billion.