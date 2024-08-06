Eldoret City Status Postponed: Governor Dr. Bii Announces New Date

President William Ruto has postponed Eldoret’s conferment to city status from August 8, 2024, to August 15, 2024. Uasin Gishu County Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii Chelilim announced the delay during a media briefing at the County Headquarters, explaining that the Office of the President communicated the decision.

“I urge the people of Uasin Gishu to continue working with the County Government to ensure the success of this important and historic event,” Dr. Bii said.

He emphasized that this elevation represents the culmination of a long journey. He noted that what started as a concept has gone through the necessary legal processes, allowing Eldoret to fulfill all the requirements for city status.

“The preparation for the conferment ceremony has involved meticulous planning and dedication from various stakeholders in our county,” he explained.

Dr. Bii highlighted his administration’s tireless efforts over recent months to ensure every detail of the event is executed flawlessly. He pointed to ongoing beautification projects, clean-up exercises, and engagement with stakeholders and the business community through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) expo as part of these preparations.

Additionally, Dr. Bii announced that he would officiate the Kenyan Urban Forum Conference at the County, and the SISIBO Cultural Festival at Central Grounds this week. He encouraged everyone to join in celebrating the region’s cultural heritage.

Noting Eldoret’s long-standing reputation as the “Farmers’ City,” with over a century of contributing to the nation’s food supply, the county boss revealed that the county will host Eldoret City Farmers Day this week. The event will feature farmers displaying their equipment, tools, and tractors, showcasing their vital role in feeding the nation.

President William Ruto will preside over the ceremony to hand over the city charter to the governor at Eldoret Sports Club. Sources reveal that the event has been rescheduled to align with the President’s visit for the winners’ gala of the ongoing Kenya Music Festival.

The 12-day festival is being hosted at Moi Girls High School.