Former Govt Employee Fined Millions for Using Fake Academic Certificates

A former employee of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), has received a severe penalty for forging academic certificates and providing false information to secure his job.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi has fined Zinje Juma Mwadama Kes. 5 million or sentenced him to eight years in prison for his fraudulent activities.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) announced the court’s decision on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The court convicted Mwadama of fraudulent acquisition of academic certificates and falsifying information to a public entity.

The ODPP’s statement highlighted, “The Anti-Corruption Court has fined former KEPHIS employee Zinje Juma Mwadama Ksh 5 million or imposed an 8-year imprisonment term in default for his fraudulent acquisition of academic certificates and providing false information to a public entity.”

In addition to the primary fine, Mwadama must pay a Kes. 100,000 fine or face 12 months in prison. He also faces a mandatory fine of Kes. 4.7 million, which matches the total salary he earned while employed at KEPHIS. If he fails to pay this amount, he will serve an additional five years in prison.

Mwadama’s fraudulent activities occurred between June 26, 2013, and April 24, 2021, during his tenure as an Assistant Inspector II at KEPHIS. Prosecuting Counsel Susan Keli demonstrated that Mwadama fraudulently acquired Kes. 4.7 million in salary payments during this period.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki imposed an additional fine of Kes. 200,000 or two years in prison for two counts of providing false information to a public entity. This sentence aligns with Section 46(1)(d) and Section 46(2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, Laws of Kenya.

On February 8, 2013, Mwadama falsely claimed to hold a Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development from Baraka Agricultural College and a Certificate in Agriculture with Distinction from Kilifi Institute of Agriculture on his employment application. These qualifications were later proven to be fraudulent.

Magistrate Nzyoki ruled that all sentences would run consecutively from the date of judgment, July 30, 2024.