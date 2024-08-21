Gigiri Police Division Officers Interdicted Following High-Profile Escape of Kware Murder Suspect

Eight police officers based at the Gigiri Police Station have been suspended following a serious breach of duty. Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli confirmed the suspensions on Tuesday, August 20.

This disciplinary action comes after Collins Jumaisi, a prime suspect in the alleged murder of 42 women in Kware, escaped police custody on Tuesday morning. Jumaisi fled alongside 12 other Eritrean suspects, who were detained for being in Kenya illegally and were awaiting repatriation.

Masengeli identified those suspended as the Gigiri Sub County Police Commander, the OCS, the Duty Officer, the Duty NCO, Station Guards, and Report Office Personnel.

He noted, “Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station.”

“Consequently, I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night,” he added.

The Acting Inspector General emphasized that the Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident, and anyone found responsible will face legal consequences.

Additionally, Masengeli announced a manhunt to re-arrest the escapees and urged the public to provide any information that may lead to the capture of the suspects, particularly Collins Jumaisi Kalusha.

Citizens can report tips to the nearest police station or through the hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203.