CBK Begins Rollout of Revised Currency Notes with New Features

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has introduced updates to Kenyan currency notes to align with constitutional standards. The changes will affect the Kes.50, Kes.100, Kes.200, Kes.500, and Kes.1,000 notes. CBK clarified that these new notes will circulate alongside the existing ones.

Key updates to the banknotes include:

a. The signature of CBK Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge.

b. The signature of Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr. Chris Kiptoo.

c. The year of print—2024.

d. New security threads with color-changing effects unique to each denomination.

The rollout of the updated notes will begin with the Kes.1,000 denomination, with other denominations to be released in the following months.

“The rest of the features will remain the same as those in the 2019 series. All banknotes currently in circulation will remain legal tender and will be used alongside the new notes,” the statement said.

The new currency notes will have a distinct texture that is noticeable when you run your fingers over them. The words “Kenya,” the denomination, and the edges will be well-defined and textured. Holding the note up to the light will reveal a watermark with the lion’s head, the text “CBK,” and the note’s value.

The security thread on the notes will appear as a continuous line and will change color when tilted. Under ultraviolet light, the golden band on the note will display the denomination.

These changes comply with Section 22 of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, which requires the Central Bank, in consultation with the Minister, to determine the features of notes and coins. The Bank must inform the public of these updates through the Gazette and other media channels.

