Winfred Yavi’s Olympic Triumph: Why She Chose Bahrain Over Kenya

Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi clinched the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, representing Bahrain.

The 24-year-old athlete set a new Olympic record with a time of 8:52.76, surpassing the previous mark set when the event was introduced for women in 2008.

In a post-race interview, Yavi discussed why she competed for Bahrain rather than Kenya. She explained that Bahrain offered her an opportunity after she participated in Kenya’s qualification trials but failed to secure a spot on multiple occasions.

“The reason I didn’t get the chance to represent Kenya is that I participated in the Kenyan team trials but didn’t qualify. Bahrain offered me the opportunity as a top priority, but I was ready and willing to represent my country,” she said.

Yavi highlighted the intense competition among Kenyan athletes, which made it difficult to secure a place on the team.

“The competition was fierce. In Kenya, we have so many athletes, and making the Kenyan athletics team is challenging. They only select a few, so if you finish in third or fourth place, you miss out,” Winfred Yavi noted.

Despite her dedication and hard work, Yavi said she never had the opportunity to represent Kenya. She recalled missing out on the Kenyan youth team in 2016 when she finished third, as only two athletes were selected.

“I had worked hard and trained thoroughly, but I missed out. That’s how Bahrain offered me a chance, and I seized it. It became my top priority,” she explained.

Yavi also mentioned that she drew inspiration from senior professional athletes and teammates who were advancing in their careers.

“What helped me greatly was working hard behind the scenes. I started performing well, and that dedication led me to win this medal and become a world champion,” she said.

Regarding how she secured the opportunity to represent Bahrain, Yavi revealed that a contact from Bahrain’s athletics team facilitated the connection. A meeting with her parents and coach led to her relocation to Bahrain.

This decision, however, received mixed reactions from her close friends, acquaintances, and fellow athletes who had faced similar choices.

She admitted to facing numerous challenges and negative responses from many people.

“People questioned my decision; some were worried about whether I could fulfill my dreams and deliver on the track. It was challenging because everyone had different opinions,” she said.

“At that time, I wasn’t very strong and was only beginning to catch up with the training. I wasn’t yet a professional, but I managed to handle the situation,” she added.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Yavi denied Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai a second consecutive gold and forced Kenya’s Faith Cherotich to settle for bronze.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, the world record holder and Commonwealth Games champion, finished in sixth place.