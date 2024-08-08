Protection of Critical Infrastructure Bill: Heavy Fines and Prison Time for Vandals Proposed

Vandals who damage or encroach on critical infrastructure could face fines of up to Kes.10 million or a maximum of 10 years in prison if Parliament approves a new bill.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has introduced the Protection of Critical Infrastructure Bill, 2024, to the Senate for debate. The bill outlines severe penalties for those who interfere with or damage vital infrastructure.

According to the bill, “A person who willfully, negligently, or without authorization interferes with the management or operation of critical infrastructure, or vandalizes or damages it, commits an offense. Upon conviction, the individual could face a fine of up to ten million shillings, imprisonment for up to ten years, or both. Additionally, the court will require the convicted person to repair the damage caused.”

The bill defines critical infrastructure as essential for delivering public services, government operations, or business functions. This includes security installations, transport networks, communication networks, and water systems.

Organizations like Kenya Power, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Kenya Railways Corporation, and Safaricom often suffer substantial losses due to vandalism. For example, Kenya Power reported losing 519 transformers worth 74 million shillings to vandals from May 2022 through the end of last year.

The proposed law also stipulates that those convicted of vandalism must bear the costs of repairing the damaged infrastructure.