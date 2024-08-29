Big football is back: the challenge for Serie A and Bundesliga champions and the Premier League main derby

The European top leagues have prepared several top struggles.

Football fans might wonder: where is the best place to bet on football? Reliable bookmaker 1xBet will make watching the match even more exciting and give a nice bonus in the form of winnings.

Remember the rules of responsible gaming and bet on top events at the link!

Inter v Atalanta: the Nerazzurri’s struggle

The Black and Blues clash is always intriguing, both on and off the pitch.

Last season’s top scorer and Inter captain, Lautaro Martinez, was injured in the match against Genoa, missed the game with Lecce, and may not have time to recover for the Serie A third round.

It is a big loss for his team: Inter is still far from ideal and has got 4 points in the first two rounds.

Atalanta had a great start, beating Lecce 4-0 at home, but then suffered a 1-2 defeat to Torino. Gasperini also has personnel problems before the match with the champions – Giorgio Scalvini, Gianluca Scamacca, and Sead Kolašinac will not play.

But even with less-than-optimal lineups, Inter and Atalanta can show top-level football, and we recommend that you do not miss this spectacle.

Odds: W1 – 1.72, Х – 4.295, W2 – 4.97

Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig: title contenders match

Both teams earned 3 points in the Bundesliga first round. Bayer had some problems beating Borussia Mönchengladbach away. The Pharmacists were leading 2-0 but lost their advantage and heroically snatched victory thanks to Florian Wirtz’s efforts in the 90+11th minute. The Alonso-time rule still works, but it doesn’t make things easier for Gladbach fans.

RB Leipzig secured a narrow home win against Bochum. Central defender Willi Orban received a red card late in the game and will miss the match against Bayer.

An exciting clash of coaching philosophies awaits us at the BayArena on August 31. Who will be stronger – Marco Rose’s counter-pressing or Xabi Alonso’s intelligent and balanced football?

Odds: W1 – 1.879, Х – 4,26, W2 – 4.025

Manchester United v Liverpool: Premier League north-west derby

On September 1, the most titled teams in England will play at Old Trafford.

Manchester United conducted a powerful transfer campaign and strengthened all lines except the goalkeeper. On the contrary, Liverpool was the most passive club on the market and entered the season with an old squad.

Arne Slot made a confident debut in the EPL: his team beat league newcomer Ipswich away (0-2) and earned 3 points at Anfield Road in the match against Brentford (2-0).

Erik ten Hag did not start so well: in the first rounds, Manchester United finished off Fulham (1-0) and lost to Brighton (1-2), although the Red Devils deserved a better result based on their game.

The Premier League north-west derby will become even more important, as now the clubs are managed by coaches from the Netherlands. Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot are well acquainted from the Eredivisie, and each will want to surprise their counterpart.

Odds: W1- 3.9, Х – 4.115, W2 – 1.9

Now you know everything about this week’s top matches and have an answer to the question: where is the best place to bet on football?

You can bet on hot football struggles in the best European leagues at the link. Win with 1xBet, and remember to follow the rules of responsible gaming!