Apply Now: PSC Offers 144 Job Openings with Deadline Approaching

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced multiple job vacancies across various ministries and state departments, inviting interested and qualified individuals to apply. The deadline for submitting applications is September 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. East African Time.

In total, the PSC offers 144 vacancies, including 42 Assistant County Commissioner II positions, one Deputy Director of Social Welfare/Counseling Services, and six Assistant Directors of Social Welfare. The State Department for Public Service is also seeking to hire two Directors of Counseling and Wellness Services and one Deputy Director.

Moreover, the department is looking to fill 14 Assistant Director positions in Counseling and Wellness Services, 15 in Management Consultancy Services, six in Public Service Reforms, and 10 in Research.

The PSC has also announced vacancies for Deputy Vice Chancellor positions at universities, including one for Administration, Finance, Planning, and Development at Chuka University and another for Academic Affairs and Research at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Additionally, the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Department is hiring for various roles, including Secretary, Director, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors.

The Parliamentary Affairs State Department is filling positions for two Legal Affairs Officers, three Parliamentary Affairs Officers, and 10 Coordination & Strategy Officers. The Transport Department is looking for two Assistant Directors in Air Transport and two in Shipping and Maritime.

Also, the Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Department is seeking a Director of Youth Development.

Candidates can access the details of these vacancies and the application process on the PSC website. To apply, individuals must submit their applications online through the Commission’s website: www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke before the September 10 deadline.