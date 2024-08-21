Eric Omondi Launches Signature Drive to Cut Down on Overlapping Govt Positions

Eric Omondi has launched a campaign to collect signatures for a referendum aimed at restructuring Kenya’s political landscape.

The former Churchill Show comedian is pushing for a reduction in the number of counties and the elimination of several positions, including senators, women representatives, nominated MPs, and nominated MCAs.

Omondi argues that Kenya is excessively overrepresented and emphasizes the need to cut down on leadership positions.

“Kenya is overrepresented. Mtu mmoja ako na president, deputy president, governor, deputy governor, MP, senator, woman representative, MCA, ako na regional commissioner, county commissioner, assistant county commissioner, chief, subchief, na village elder. A single Kenyan is represented by 16 people doing the same thing,” he stated

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, the popular social media figure said his campaign aims to gather one million signatures within two weeks to push for the referendum.

“We are going round the country collecting signatures. All we need is a million signatures. That should take us less than two weeks.”

Omondi compared Kenya to the USA, noting that despite its larger population, the US has fewer government officials.

“Taxpayers are carrying the burden of paying for offices that are overlapping. We have both a national and county sports minister, and both a national and county environment minister. How many environments do we have?” he questioned.

Omondi also criticized the devolution process, stating that it was intended to decentralize services but has failed to achieve that objective, resulting in increased taxpayer burdens.