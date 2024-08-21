Senate Erupts in Laughter as Onyonka Claims Cherargei Cried During Arrest

An amusing exchange took place in the Senate on Tuesday morning when Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka made a sensational claim that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei cried and wailed during a police arrest.

Onyonka brought up this allegation while discussing the motion to consider Douglas Kanja as the next Inspector General of Police.

Onyonka criticized the national police service, accusing it of failing Kenyans through unilateral arrests, and argued that it is now Kanja’s responsibility to restore the institution’s credibility.

“Mr. Speaker, as we consider this matter, a gentleman named Jimi Wanjigi has been arrested, and his house was demolished—issues I would like to address in this house,” he remarked.

Onyonka then recalled Cherargei’s arrest three years ago, claiming, “he was screaming saying oh my God what would happen to me, these people came at 3am.”

Cherargei, however, immediately stood up to defend his honour and demand an apology from Onyonka. He asserted that although he was arrested, he never wailed.

“Mr. Speaker, is it appropriate for the Hansard to record that I was yelling and crying? I am a proud Kalenjin man who was circumcised at 3 a.m,” he retorted, adding, “In fact, I was arrested naked, but I never cried about it. Can he apologize to me and the great people of Nandi in the spirit of Koitalel Samoei and Talai?”

Cherargei’s response drew laughter from the chamber.

Speaker Amason Kingi then challenged Onyonka to substantiate his claim. Onyonka insisted that he “literally” saw Cherargei wailing and vowed to present a video clip as evidence.

Kingi directed that Onyonka provide the evidence when the House resumes on September 17.