Shakahola Cult Trial: Witness Forced to Starve Daughter to Death

In a shocking testimony before Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Leah Juma, the seventh prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre terrorism-related case described the harrowing experience of being compelled to aid in the fasting death of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The protected witness, whose identity remains undisclosed for security reasons, recounted the traumatic events over two days of testimony last week.

The witness revealed that he initially resisted depriving his child of food and water but ultimately succumbed to the intense pressure from elders. These elders, according to the witness, were enforcing a strict fasting regime dictated by Paul Nthege Mackenzie, the prime suspect in the massacre.

Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed religious leader, allegedly imposed radical teachings on his followers, leading to the deaths of over 400 people in the Shakahola forest.

During his testimony, the witness detailed how his daughter’s death came after 15 days without food or water. He also recounted the tragic death of his wife, who perished after a ten-day starvation period in a makeshift tent where she had moved to comply with Mackenzie’s directives.

The witness shared that the fasting initially started as a voluntary practice but was later made mandatory, with Mackenzie personally overseeing the burials of children who died from starvation.

The witness also testified about his futile attempts to escape the oppressive conditions, hindered by fear of capture and a lack of resources.

After his daughter’s death, his wife was forced deeper into the forest to avoid police detection, part of Mackenzie’s strategy to evade law enforcement. Following her death, the witness found himself tasked with the grim duty of transporting bodies from makeshift tents to burial sites and digging graves.

In a particularly chilling account, the witness admitted that after the deaths of his family members, he too began fasting, occasionally breaking it by consuming honey and water. His testimony painted a grim picture of life under Mackenzie’s control, revealing the extent of the psychological and physical coercion exerted on the followers.

The distressing revelations emerged during the examination-in-chief led by the prosecution team, including Peter Kiprop, Jami Yamina, Anthony Musyoka, Victor Owiti, Betty Rubia, and Peris Ogega.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 30, 2024, with further proceedings scheduled from October 1 to October 3, 2024, and October 28 to October 31, 2024.