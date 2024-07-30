Court Directs Njuri Ncheke to Resolve Governor Mwangaza’s Impeachment Dispute

The Meru High Court has directed Njuri Ncheke to address Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment motion through alternative dispute resolution.

Court documents indicate that Mwangaza and her legal team must appear before Njuri Ncheke on Wednesday, July 31.

Njuri Ncheke is required to submit their resolution or report the lack thereof within three weeks from Monday, July 29.

The court will issue a ruling on August 20.

Njuri Ncheke is the governing council of elders for the Ameru people and is often involved in conflict resolution and promotion of peace in the Meru community.

On Friday, the Meru County Assembly stopped the impeachment debate against Mwangaza following a High Court order issued on Wednesday, temporarily halting the proceedings until the court provides further directions.

The ruling followed Mwangaza’s petition challenging the impeachment, claiming it is politically motivated by her opponents.

On Thursday, Speaker Ayub Bundi addressed the Meru County Assembly, urging members to adhere to the court ruling and emphasizing the importance of fairness in judicial processes.

Nominated Member and Deputy Leader of the Majority Party, Zipporah Kinya, filed the motion against Mwangaza.

The motion accuses the governor of gross violations of the Constitution, various national and county laws, and abuse of office. Specific allegations include illegal appointments and dismissals, financial misconduct, and misleading the public.