PNU to Decide Future in Azimio Coalition as ODM Joins Ruto’s Cabinet

The Party of National Unity (PNU) has announced its intention to exit the Azimio coalition. This decision comes in response to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) submitting four of its members for appointment to President William Ruto’s cabinet.

PNU leader Peter Munya disclosed that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) will convene on Thursday to discuss their membership in the coalition. “We are meeting on Thursday to decide our relations with Azimio,” Munya stated.

Munya emphasized that the Raila Odinga-led ODM cannot simultaneously occupy roles in both the government and the opposition, necessitating PNU’s decision to disassociate.

“They (ODM) have said they want to be in the government. For those of us who want to be in the opposition, we must bolt out so that we can continue fighting for the people of Kenya,” he asserted.

Munya criticized the current administration, arguing that it has caused numerous problems for the Kenyan people.

He also clarified that he is not interested in taking up any job within President Ruto’s government, emphasizing his commitment to remaining in the opposition to fulfill his oversight role.

“I have not been offered any job, and even if I am, I will decline. I believe I am better off working with the people to bring the changes they need rather than strengthening a government that people have many issues with,” he explained.

The former Meru Governor also challenged Raila Odinga and other coalition partners to declare their stance on whether they are still in the opposition or have joined the government.

“As PNU, we believe we can play a better role in the opposition. We urge our brothers in Azimio to make that choice as well. If they decide to join the government, they should do so fully, so it is clear who is playing which role…right now, there is confusion,” Munya elaborated.

Munya’s remarks highlight a growing rift within the Azimio coalition, as parties struggle to align their positions in Kenya’s political landscape ahead of what promises to be a momentous 2027 General Election.

The upcoming NEC meeting on Thursday will be pivotal in determining PNU’s future actions and its stance within the opposition. This move by PNU signals a potential reshuffling in the political alliances and opposition dynamics in Kenya, with Munya poised to champion the party’s new direction.