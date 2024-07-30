Senator Onyonka: Adani’s Deal With Govt Extends Beyond JKIA

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has made new claims regarding the contentious deal between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Indian firm Adani Airport Holdings.

Onyonka suggested that the public do not fully understand the agreement that has generated significant controversy. He disclosed that the deal not only involves Adani Airport Holdings managing JKIA but also overseeing all other airstrips across Kenya.

“It is not only JKIA. It is that all the airstrips in the republic of Kenya are going to be manages by this company. There needed to have been public participation, stakeholders ought to have been called, as some Kenyans might lose their jobs,” he said.

Onyonka has urged President William Ruto to make public the documents from the JKIA deal negotiations instead of keeping the details hidden. He also highlighted discrepancies between statements from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) regarding the agreement.

“All I am asking is for the President to direct his team to release the documents to the Senate. If their claims are true, the documents will vindicate them,” Onyonka said.

He questioned, “KAA admitted that there was such an agreement then why is Musalia Mudavadi saying that there is no contract or agreement over the sale of JKIA.”

The senator stressed that managing the airport is a national security issue and should not be handled by any private entity.

“And the parliamentary committee has recommended that no public-private partnership (PPP) should involve a national airstrip because of its critical role in national security,” he added.

President William Ruto dismissed reports on Sunday about the government’s plan to lease JKIA to India’s Adani Group as “fake news.”

However, he confirmed that a public-private partnership will be established for the airport’s expansion.

Adani Group, one of India’s largest and most politically influential conglomerates, has faced recent scandals, including allegations of fraud and insider trading. The company has denied these accusations.

During a town hall meeting in Mombasa on Sunday, President William Ruto did not address any deal with Adani Group and focused on reassuring the public that the airport would not be sold.

“I want to persuade you, Kenyans, don’t buy into fake news. Don’t buy into the propaganda,” he stated.

Ruto explained that the government is seeking investors to upgrade the airport through a public-private partnership. He emphasized that the process will be conducted transparently and accountably.

“The current Nairobi airport is outdated and inadequate. That’s why we need to collaborate with investors to build a new, modern airport,” Ruto said.