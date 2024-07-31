Govt Issues New Requirements for Smoke Detectors and X-Ray Scanners

The government has issued a new directive for users of smoke detectors and X-ray machines used for scanning baggage.

The Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), tasked with protecting people, property, and the environment from harmful radiation, has urged users to exercise caution.

In a notice dated Tuesday, July 30, the authority instructed that all decommissioned or unused smoke detectors must be disposed of properly. Users should take these detectors to a licensed radioactive waste facility. The notice emphasized that smoke detectors contain radioactive material and display a radioactive symbol.

“Radioactive materials are used in ionization smoke detectors, which are vital for detecting fires and triggering alarms. These detectors contain radioactive material and display a radioactive symbol,” the statement read.

The authority also addressed facilities using X-ray machines for baggage scanning, noting that these devices also contain radioactive material. Such facilities must register with the KNRA by July 31, 2024.

“Submit your license applications through E-Citizen by logging into knra.ecitizen.go.ke,” the authority advised.

The authority warned that enforcement actions may be taken for non-compliance without further notice. Applications must be submitted by July 31, 2024.

Additionally, radiation workers, safety officers, and facilities must submit new or renewal license applications for the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.