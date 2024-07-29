Ruto Promises One-Week Passport Processing for Overseas Employment

President William Ruto announced that Kenyans seeking job opportunities abroad will receive passports within a week.

He revealed that the government is actively sourcing employment opportunities abroad for Kenyans, noting that there are currently 400,000 job openings.

The President stated that the government will cover the cost of air tickets for those traveling and will process their travel documents within a week.

“Every week, 1,000 Kenyan youths relocate to work in other countries. Now Taita Taveta should make the necessary plans,” he said on Sunday in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County

Ruto urged area MPs to encourage the county’s youth to join the program. “To the MPs, I have done my job of seeking opportunities abroad. I have ensured that anyone wanting to work abroad will receive a passport and other necessary documents within a week. They will not need to pay for the air ticket; we will cover that cost.”

“We have 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad, so it is up to you MPs to ensure young people get those opportunities,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s announcement follows the State Department for Labour and Skills Development’s recent mass recruitment drive for specialist Kenyan nurses seeking jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The deal with Saudi Arabia is one of several initiatives that President Ruto is banking on to address youth unemployment as part of his ambitious labour export program.

Ruto has previously stated that his administration aims to export at least 250,000 Kenyans to work abroad.

The Presient further encouraged the youth to take advantage of affordable housing projects across the country to gain meaningful employment locally.