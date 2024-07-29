Gen Z Party Rejected by Registrar for Failing Inclusivity Criteria

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has declined to register a Gen Z-inspired political party, citing that the names submitted for reservation do not promote inclusivity.

In a statement dated July 11, the Registrar explained that after a thorough review, the proposed names did not meet the legal requirements.

“Your application has been considered by law, and the suggested names have been rejected as they do not promote inclusivity, thus violating Article 91 (1) (a) (e) of the Constitution,” the statement read.

The proposed names included Gen-Z Movement, Gen-Z National Movement, and Gen-Z People’s Alliance. Additional names listed by the Registrar included Gen-Z Peoples Movement, Gen-Z Democratic Party, Gen-Z Alliance Movement, Gen-Z Democratic Movement, Gen-Z United Movement, Gen-Z Political Party, and Gen-Z Alliance Party.

In response, a petition has been filed with the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal to compel the Registrar to register the Gen Z Party.

The petitioner, James Ogega, filed the application after the Registrar denied his request to reserve and register the name, despite his payment of the required fees as stipulated in Section 4B of the Political Parties Act.

Ogega contends that the Registrar’s decision contradicts constitutional principles, including Articles 10, 20(2), 31(3), 27(4), 28, 36, 38, and 232.

“She only states that the name does not promote inclusivity. The name could be interpreted in various ways, including Generation Zote, Generation Zion, General Zod, Gender Z, and General Zeus, among others,” Ogega noted.

The petitioner also pointed out that Section 4B (3) of the Political Parties Act requires the Registrar to respond to such requests within 14 days. However, he received a reply 21 days later.

“The 14 days had lapsed, making the notification time-barred.I expected a letter indicating the name was reserved,” he added.