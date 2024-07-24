Suggestions

Govt Launches Second Recruitment Drive for Specialist Nurses to Work in Saudi Arabia

July 24, 2024
The State Department for Labour and Skills Development has announced a second mass recruitment drive for specialist Kenyan nurses seeking jobs abroad.

In a notice, the department indicated that successful candidates would secure employment in hospitals operated by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“The State Department for Labour and Skills Development is pleased to announce a second recruitment drive for specialist nurses for employment in government hospitals in the KSA. Interested and qualified Kenyans are invited to apply for the positions,” the announcement read.

The first mass recruitment drive for these nursing positions took place in November 2023.

Qualifications and Requirements for the Jobs

The government, through the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, has outlined the following qualifications and requirements for applicants:

  • Medical Fitness: Applicants must be medically fit females below the age of 45.
  • Educational Qualifications: Candidates should hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing or a Diploma of Nursing-Midwifery (European Union standard, minimum 3 years post-secondary school).
  • Professional Registration: Applicants must be registered and licensed members of the Nursing Council of Kenya and in good standing.
  • Documentation:
    • Valid Kenyan passport
    • Police Clearance Certificate
  • Work Experience: Applicants should have experience handling patients in hospital-based care, including inpatient, ICU, and ER settings.
  • Language Proficiency: Proficiency in speaking and writing English is required.
  • Certification: Applicants must have valid Prometric Results.

“If not, the same can be taken either in Kenya or KSA. Prometric test costs will be deducted from the employees’ salary in three installments. Data Flow Verification: Dataflow verification report for the education certificate and Nursing Council License or latest employment certificate is mandatory,” the notice highlighted.

Benefits and Salary Earned

The nurses selected for these positions will receive a comprehensive benefits package, which includes:

  • Contract: A one-year renewable contract provided by the government of Saudi Arabia, with an 8-hour per day shift.
  • Salary:
    • Basic Salary: Ksh144,086 (4,110.00 SAR) per month.
    • Additional Experience Pay: Ksh10,341 (295 SAR) per year of experience.
  • Annual Vacation: Paid annual vacation with a free round-trip economy ticket.
  • Overtime Pay: Nurses will earn overtime in accordance with Saudi Arabia Labour Law.
How to Apply

Interested candidates should follow these steps to apply for the job vacancies:

  1. Register and Apply via the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Recruitment Platform:
  2. Apply through the National Employment Authority Job Portal:

Candidates must complete applications on both platforms to be considered for the positions.



