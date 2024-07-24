Govt Launches Second Recruitment Drive for Specialist Nurses to Work in Saudi Arabia

The State Department for Labour and Skills Development has announced a second mass recruitment drive for specialist Kenyan nurses seeking jobs abroad.

In a notice, the department indicated that successful candidates would secure employment in hospitals operated by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“The State Department for Labour and Skills Development is pleased to announce a second recruitment drive for specialist nurses for employment in government hospitals in the KSA. Interested and qualified Kenyans are invited to apply for the positions,” the announcement read.

The first mass recruitment drive for these nursing positions took place in November 2023.

Qualifications and Requirements for the Jobs

The government, through the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, has outlined the following qualifications and requirements for applicants:

Medical Fitness : Applicants must be medically fit females below the age of 45.

: Applicants must be medically fit females below the age of 45. Educational Qualifications : Candidates should hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing or a Diploma of Nursing-Midwifery (European Union standard, minimum 3 years post-secondary school).

: Candidates should hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing or a Diploma of Nursing-Midwifery (European Union standard, minimum 3 years post-secondary school). Professional Registration : Applicants must be registered and licensed members of the Nursing Council of Kenya and in good standing.

: Applicants must be registered and licensed members of the Nursing Council of Kenya and in good standing. Documentation : Valid Kenyan passport Police Clearance Certificate

: Work Experience : Applicants should have experience handling patients in hospital-based care, including inpatient, ICU, and ER settings.

: Applicants should have experience handling patients in hospital-based care, including inpatient, ICU, and ER settings. Language Proficiency : Proficiency in speaking and writing English is required.

: Proficiency in speaking and writing English is required. Certification: Applicants must have valid Prometric Results.

“If not, the same can be taken either in Kenya or KSA. Prometric test costs will be deducted from the employees’ salary in three installments. Data Flow Verification: Dataflow verification report for the education certificate and Nursing Council License or latest employment certificate is mandatory,” the notice highlighted.