PHOTOS – Ruto Inspects Construction of Talanta Sports Stadium

Construction of the Talanta Sports Stadium in Nairobi is making significant strides, President William Ruto said yesterday.

Ruto visited the site on Tuesday afternoon to review the progress and affirmed that the facility will be finished before the end of next year. The stadium is set to host some matches of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.

“I came here to inspect the construction and to ensure that we will employ additional workers to complete the project on time,” Ruto said.

The Talanta Sports Stadium will enhance Kenya’s sports profile and provide a modern venue for the capital and the nation. The President highlighted the importance of this project as part of a broader effort to develop a comprehensive sports and creative industry infrastructure plan.

He emphasized that the government is not only upgrading existing sports facilities but also investing in new infrastructure to support quality training and nurture sporting talent throughout Kenya.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto also visited Lenana School Primary, where he observed the ongoing construction of new classrooms to accommodate the growing student population.