Talanta Sports City to Host AFCON 2027 Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Kenya will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027. The State House Spokesperson announced on July 7 that these events will take place at Talanta Hela Stadium, currently under construction.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba confirmed this by resharing the statement from the Office of the State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed.

“The tremendous progress in constructing the 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City, the prime Sports Arena being built at the Jamhuri Grounds, under CS Ababu Namwamba’s Sports Ministry, will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2027 AFCON,” the statement reads.

Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with Uganda and Tanzania. In Kenya, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo Stadium are also set to host games.

President William Ruto launched the construction of Talanta Sports Stadium in March 2024 to prepare for the continent’s biggest football competition.

Unlike other Kenyan stadiums, Talanta Sports Stadium is exclusively a football field with no running track. However, it will feature a secondary outdoor pitch with a running track.

Namwamba announced that the construction would be completed in less than two years, between March 2024 and December 2025.

The Kenya Defence Forces will oversee the stadium’s construction, which the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will execute.