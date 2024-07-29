NPS Reports Major Achievements in Haiti Peacekeeping Effort

The National Police Service (NPS) provided an update on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, highlighting key achievements by Kenyan officers in the MSS Mission, which also includes officers from the Haiti National Police (HNP).

In a statement on Saturday, July 27, 2024, NPS announced that the MSS team successfully recaptured the Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gangs. Additionally, the Police Service reported significant progress in patrolling and clearing road blockades along the route to the gang-ridden town of Ganthier.

“The MSS Mission team, comprising the National Police Service Officers and the Haiti National Police (HNP), has continued to register success as they combat gang activities and restore security in Haiti. The MSS team recaptured Auorite Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gangs,” read part of the statement.

“As part of the team’s effort to provide security for critical infrastructural sites and transit locations, the MSS has made significant strides in patrolling and clearing road blockades that had been erected along the road leading to the gang-ridden town of Ganthier.”

On July 26, 2024, Edgard Leblanc Fils, Head of Haiti’s Presidential Transition Council, visited MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge (SAIG) at the MSS Headquarters and addressed the MSS team, the NPS mentioned.

Additionally, on July 19, 2024, the United States Ambassador to Haiti and United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited the MSS team participating in the peacekeeping mission.

The update follows the arrival of an additional 200 Kenyan police officers on Tuesday, July 17, 2024. This second contingent joined the first batch of Kenyan officers who had landed in Port-au-Prince nearly a month earlier.