Suggestions

··

Esther Passaris Justifies Mkokoteni Branding Amid Backlash

July 29, 2024
by

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris has addressed criticism regarding the branding of a mkokoteni (pulling cart) distributed by her foundation, The Passaris Foundation. The controversy arose when an X user, Suddy Soud, tweeted a photo of a man pulling a mkokoteni bearing Passaris’ name and questioned the necessity of such branding.

“Mama County, what’s this Jamani? Was your name necessary, mamaa?” asked Suddy Soud.

In response, Passaris clarified that the branding was necessary since her foundation had purchased the mkokoteni for the beneficiary. She explained that the branding helps raise awareness among users seeking support to replace old or broken mkokotenis to sustain their families.

“Yes, it’s the #PassarisFoundation that purchased the mkokoteni for the beneficiary. The branding has been seen by many users who continue to seek support to replace broken or old mkokotenis or get new ones to provide for their families,” she said.

“I do not have a problem associating my name with a mkokoteni,” she added.

Passaris emphasized that through her foundation, she helps all Kenyans without judgment. She noted that the initiative had enabled a fellow Kenyan to achieve self-employment, pay rent, and provide food for his family.

“I help all manner of Kenyans without judgment. This mkokoteni helped a fellow Kenyan be self-employed, pay his rent, and put food on the table,” she said.

Passaris insisted that she was genuine in her efforts to uplift local communities, stating, “I am not pretentious. I am authentic.”



Previous Story

NPS Reports Major Achievements in Haiti Peacekeeping Effort

Next Story

Oparanya Defends Opposition’s Role in Government of National Unity

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Gen Z Party Rejected by Registrar for Failing Inclusivity Criteria

Ruto Promises One-Week Passport Processing for Overseas Employment