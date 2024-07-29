Esther Passaris Justifies Mkokoteni Branding Amid Backlash

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris has addressed criticism regarding the branding of a mkokoteni (pulling cart) distributed by her foundation, The Passaris Foundation. The controversy arose when an X user, Suddy Soud, tweeted a photo of a man pulling a mkokoteni bearing Passaris’ name and questioned the necessity of such branding.

“Mama County, what’s this Jamani? Was your name necessary, mamaa?” asked Suddy Soud.

In response, Passaris clarified that the branding was necessary since her foundation had purchased the mkokoteni for the beneficiary. She explained that the branding helps raise awareness among users seeking support to replace old or broken mkokotenis to sustain their families.

“Yes, it’s the #PassarisFoundation that purchased the mkokoteni for the beneficiary. The branding has been seen by many users who continue to seek support to replace broken or old mkokotenis or get new ones to provide for their families,” she said.

“I do not have a problem associating my name with a mkokoteni,” she added.

Passaris emphasized that through her foundation, she helps all Kenyans without judgment. She noted that the initiative had enabled a fellow Kenyan to achieve self-employment, pay rent, and provide food for his family.

“I help all manner of Kenyans without judgment. This mkokoteni helped a fellow Kenyan be self-employed, pay his rent, and put food on the table,” she said.

Passaris insisted that she was genuine in her efforts to uplift local communities, stating, “I am not pretentious. I am authentic.”

Yes. It’s #passarisfoundation that purchased the Mkokoteni for the beneficiary. The branding has been seen by many users who continue to seek support to replace the broken or old or get new Mkokoteni’s to provide for their families. I do not have a problem associating my name… https://t.co/iWV8ooQMHk — Esther Muthoni Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 28, 2024

Why run a parallel program with the government and you are a state officer Why not creative policies in parliament that create opportunities and you wouldn’t need a foundation to impact society! — Ong’aro Conrad (@Chosen_Konrad) July 28, 2024

It clearly shows we have a long way to go, if this is the approach we have to combat unemployment. — Seth Machwara (@SMachwara) July 28, 2024

SHAME ON YOU!!! — Moses Densey (@Mosesdenseyy) July 28, 2024

Hizi aibu ndogo ndogo ndo znaleta shida hii Kenya.

Very shameful ,debasing and embarassing to have your names on petty stuff. Mpaka kwa choo ati mwandikwe majina so what?? What then — Alchemist (@AlchemistKenya) July 28, 2024

Mkokoteni tu ushaajiandika jina. I wonder what politicians take us for. — SIR_MANU_REAGOH🇰🇪 (@sir_manu_reagoh) July 28, 2024

Miguna Miguna was right about you. — SIR_MANU_REAGOH🇰🇪 (@sir_manu_reagoh) July 28, 2024