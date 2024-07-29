CA Report: Kenyans Prefer Radio and TV for News Over Digital Platforms

Radio and television continue to be the primary news sources for Kenyans, despite the significant digitization of the country’s media industry over the past decade.

The latest Audience Measurement and Industry Trends report from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicates that a majority of Kenyans still depend on these traditional media for their news and entertainment needs.

“The radio sector is particularly vibrant, with 159 radio stations offering a wide range of content during the fourth quarter of 2023-24,” the CA report stated.

“This variety ensures that listeners have numerous options, catering to different tastes and preferences. During this period, audiences also had access to 121 television stations, which provided an extensive array of programming.”

The 2015 switch to digital terrestrial TV and the rise of vernacular television and radio stations have further boosted the industry, reaching new audiences, especially in rural areas.

According to the report, 80 percent of those surveyed listed radio as their primary medium for consuming media, while 97 percent mentioned both TV and mobile phones.

“Mobile phones account for about one-third of radio listenership, though traditional radio sets remain the primary means of listening,” the CA explained. “Social media, mainly accessed through mobile phones, remains a key component of media consumption.”

The report highlighted that South Nyanza and Upper Eastern Kenya had the highest radio listenership at 86 percent each, while Western and Lake regions followed closely at 85 percent each.

In Nairobi, 80 percent of respondents said they listened to the radio for their media needs, whereas the Coast region reported high levels of television consumption at 86 percent.

Additionally, one out of four respondents reported relying on more than one platform for their media consumption, with TV, radio, and online being the top three across the board.

“A prominent trend in media consumption has been the integration of multiple platforms, including radio, television, and online mediums,” the CA report noted.

“This combined media usage constituted 26 percent of total media consumption during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. This indicates that a substantial portion of the population is engaging with various media formats simultaneously, encompassing radio broadcasts, television programming, and online content.”

Daily TV consumption in Kenya saw a marginal increase to 54 percent, while daily participation in social media decreased from 47 percent to 45 percent, according to the CA.

Among respondents aged 15-17, online usage emerged as the top media source, followed by newspaper readership and radio. Similarly, respondents aged 18-24 listed online as their primary media source, followed by television, newspapers, and radio.

“Kenya’s widespread mobile phone usage has driven its internet penetration to some of the highest levels in Africa,” the CA explained. “Despite these advancements, the rapidly evolving media landscape in Kenya makes it challenging to capture and maintain a wide audience in a highly competitive environment.”

The report also noted the rapid adoption of the internet and Pay TV in Nairobi and most urban areas, which is attributed to more sophisticated infrastructure compared to rural areas.

“The primary mode of internet access is through smartphones, highlighting their crucial role in connecting users and providing access to information,” the CA said.

“As mobile technology advances, ensuring equitable access to smartphones is essential for promoting digital inclusion and bridging connectivity gaps across different demographics.”

According to the latest data from the communications regulator, one out of two Kenyans owns a smartphone as competition among vendors drives down the cost of devices. This positions Kenya among the top countries in Africa for smartphone penetration, providing official numbers for a development indicator that had been the topic of much speculation in the sector.