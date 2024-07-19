No Bullet Wounds Found on Bodies Recovered from Kware Dump Site, Says Pathologist

Authorities are still investigating the disturbing discoveries at the Kware dump site in Mukuru slums, where they reported recovering 13 bodies without any bullet wounds, either externally or upon internal examination.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor made this announcement on Wednesday, shedding light on the gruesome findings.

Dr. Oduor revealed that one of the bodies exhibited head injuries while another showed signs of strangulation. The recovery process has been challenging, with various levels of decomposition complicating the identification and cause of death.

Among the nine body bags found, four contained amputated lower limbs, specifically from the knees downwards, comprising two right legs and two left legs. Additionally, three other bodies consisted of female body parts from the waist to the knee.

“There was also a whole body of a female who we examined and we found that she had a head injury,” he said.

Additionally, authorities recovered three other bodies, which consisted of female body parts from the waist to the knee.

“There was an upper trunk from the waist upward, which we assigned the cause of death as strangulation. So this brings them down to a total of nine,” Dr Oduor added.

Difficulty Ascertaining Cause of Death

Most of the bodies displayed varying degrees of decomposition, from mild to severe, making it difficult to ascertain the cause of death for those severely decomposed.

“For bodies that are severely decomposed, it becomes very difficult to assign a cause of death because of post-mortem artifacts, where many tissues are lost due to decomposition,” he explained.

Dr. Oduor noted that the bodies had been sawed off at the waist, suggesting this could have occurred post-mortem.

One of the female bodies was intact and not decomposed, and the examination revealed head injuries.

Another body, consisting only of the upper trunk, was mildly decomposed but showed clear ligature marks on the neck, indicating strangulation. Dr. Oduor mentioned that X-rays of the head and other body parts have been submitted to radiologists for analysis, which may extend the investigative process.

Crime Scene Revisit

In a related development, a blood-stained hammer, a pair of pliers, two kitchen knives, four pairs of women’s shoes, and a gunny bag were among the items police recovered from the house of Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the prime suspect linked to the murder of 42 women in Kware, Nairobi.

Detectives revisited the house of the suspected serial killer on Wednesday, July 17. Accompanied by the suspect, they spent five hours at the scene on Wednesday morning, gathering crucial evidence.

The investigative team also recovered a dressing mirror with fingerprints, a mattress, a blood-stained pillow, and a red t-shirt.

According to police, Khalusha claimed he met all his victims on the streets. Some were selling airtime in the area, and he targeted them, lured them to his house, raped them, and later killed them.

Detectives concluded that his house served as the primary crime scene. Khalusha reportedly told police he killed more than 20 women in 2023 alone, marking his highest number of murders in a single year.