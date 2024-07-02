KNCHR Refutes Ruto’s Claims Regarding Githurai Extrajudicial Killings

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) dismissed President William Ruto’s claims on Sunday night accusing the state-funded rights watchdog of providing misleading information to the public about a reported ‘massacre’ in Githurai 45.

At a media roundtable at State House Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto faced questions about the total number of casualties resulting from the countrywide anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, which he asserted were 19, contrasting with higher figures reported by rights groups.

Ruto alleged that the commission had falsely stated that 20 people were killed in the Githurai alone.

“The same Kenya National Commission on Human Rights told the nation that there was a massacre in Githurai and 20 people were killed in Githurai. Were 20 people killed in Githurai really? The same KNCHR told the country blatant fake news, falsehood that there was a massacre,” Ruto asserted.

However, KNCHR chairperson Roseline Odede refuted Ruto’s claims, asserting that the commission did not issue such a statement.

“We the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights have not issued any statement on Githurai. We are still in the process of confirming the happenings in Githurai, Rongai, Migori, Nakuru, and other parts of the country,” Odede said.

“From data in our possession, we had reports of 22 deaths arising from the protests as of Wednesday when we made our last statement, and that is what we reported.”

The Commission further disclosed that it has confirmed a total of 39 deaths since the protests commenced on June 18.

The fatalities include:

Nairobi: 17

Nakuru: 3

Laikipia: 1

Narok: 1

Kajiado: 3

Uasin Gishu: 4

Kakamega: 1

Kisumu: 2

Kisii: 1

Mombasa: 3

Siaya: 1

Kiambu: 1

Nandi: 1

Additionally, the commission reported 32 cases of involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of protester arrests.