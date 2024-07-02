Land Dispute Retaliation: Five Arrested for Abduction and Gang Rape of Minor in Kilifi

Detectives in Kilifi County are holding five men linked to the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 16-year-old grade 8 pupil, suspected to be a retaliation against her father in a land dispute.

The harrowing incident, which has been under investigation since June 16, 2024, involved the orchestrated abduction of the victim, who was targeted while walking home from a local school in the Mitangoni area.

Two men, aged 42 and 63, reportedly embroiled in a land dispute with the victim’s father, conspired with 21-year-old Elijah Dadi Robert to abduct the minor and hold her captive at an abandoned posho mill.

Karisa Kashindo, 42, and his security aide, Nderi Magure Mwatsuma alias Ubwete, 63, allegedly stood guard while the third suspect repeatedly defiled the victim, threatening her with death if she disclosed the heinous acts.

Police reported that under the cover of darkness, the victim was forcibly taken to her home to collect personal belongings before being transported on a motorcycle to a makuti house in Shariani area, Makata village. Throughout her ordeal, her desperate parents searched frantically with local police.

During her captivity in Makata, the victim disclosed that she was further assaulted by several other young men, two of whom were identified and apprehended on June 29.

The second batch of suspects, 19-year-old Fostine Kalu Tinga and Kelvin Kiti Sanga, Form 2 and Form 3 students respectively, were found to be involved after detailed investigative interviews.

Led by the Chonyi Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, authorities recovered and documented crucial evidence from both crime scenes, corroborating the victim’s account and indicating the abduction of two other minors, whose rescue operations are currently underway.

Police said all five suspects are in custody, assisting with ongoing investigations as authorities work to bring justice to the victim and ensure the safety of others potentially affected by these heinous crimes.