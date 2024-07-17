Kenyan Youth Cautioned Against Hardline Stances to Prevent Civil War and Economic Collapse

Senior Counsel Dr. John Khaminwa has asked Kenyan youth to refrain from actions that could in the long term severely hurt the country both politically and economically.

In their demand for just governance, the lawyer argued that Kenyans should be alive to the fact that some actions may spell doom for the country and might prove difficult to reverse.

In the ongoing anti-government protests, that have lasted one month, Dr. Khamnwa said the voices of the young people in Kenya have had an impact and can no longer be ignored. He, however, wants them to drop hardline positions and give room for the demands to be acted upon.

“Our youths have spoken. They have been heard by the establishment. Let them not go further, to do so would bring disaster as there would be no Kenya to talk about and complain against,” he said in a letter to Kenyans.

He warned that all Kenyans must be cautious not to let the country follow the path of nations that have faced ruin due to uprisings or civil war. Above all, he urged Kenyans to resolve issues peacefully.

“Past and contemporary history reminds us of murders, assassinations, torture, detentions without trials, kidnaps etc. We have, however, deliberately avoided civil war or revolutions. Take, for instance, Raila Odinga whom I visited at Manyani detention, notwithstanding what he went through, he still preaches peace,” he said.

“Gitobu Imanyara whom I witnessed being dragged from his home in the wee hours of the morning in the presence of his young children for fighting for human rights and the rule of law has retired without uttering a word that would promote a revolution,” Khaminwa added.

He stated that the tough economic situation in Kenya also mirrors challenges in other parts of the world and urged Kenyans not to disregard the advice of experts in economics and finance regarding the current state of affairs.

“To ignore or dismiss what they say is likely to lead to disaster. I will never forget my experience in Uganda when Amin Dada came to power—chaos, murders, kidnappings, economic collapse, and rampant violence. One learns a great deal about human nature by studying history,” he said.

Amid widespread criticism of the country’s political leaders, Dr. Khaminwa emphasized that some are honest and hardworking.

“Not all are corrupt. Not all are dishonest. Not all are thieves, and not all are murderers,” he said.

He stated that Kenyans have the power to remove unsuitable leaders from office through the ballot.

In light of President Ruto’s dismissal of his Cabinet, he urged the head of state to consider reinstating some ministers whom he believes are trustworthy, hardworking, and not corrupt. He expressed confidence that the President can demonstrate to the majority of Kenyans that he is committed to serving their essential economic interests and nothing else.